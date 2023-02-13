LTTE leader Prabakaran alive and would appear in public soon, claims Pazha Nedumaran

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a shocking revelation, President of the World Tamil Federation claimed that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) leader, Velupillai Prabakaran was still alive, and would emerge in public soon. Prabakaran was declared killed by the Sri Lankan government troops on May 18, 2009 in Mullaivaikkal in the northern Mullaithivu district.

Addressing a press conference, Nedumaran said, "Pleased to announce the truth about our Tamil national leader Prabhakaran. He's fine.I'm very happy to announce this to the Tamil people all over the world. I hope this news will put an end to the speculations that have been systematically spread about him so far.

"Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together," Pazha Nedumaran said.

Reacting to the statement, KS Alagiri, Tamil Nadu Congress chief said, "I am very happy. If Pazha Nedumaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him. No problem."

Latest India News