Powerful people who have encroached upon Waqf properties are misguiding people: Kiren Rijiju Speaking about the letter sent by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) extending support to the Waqf Amendment Bill and requesting MPs in the state to do the same, Rijiju said that many organisations across religious lines are supporting the bill proposed by the central government.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Opposition members against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that those opposing the same are "powerful people" while accusing them of "misguiding" people. He further stated that criticising the bill was everyone's right, but it must be substantial.

"Who are those who are opposing this bill? There are a few powerful people who have encroached upon the Waqf properties. They are misguiding people. They are saying the bill is unconstitutional. It's everyone's right to criticise things, but criticism must have some substance in it," Rijiju told ANI.

Speaking about the letter sent by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) extending support to the Waqf Amendment Bill and requesting MPs in the state to do the same, Rijiju said that many organisations across religious lines are supporting the bill proposed by the central government.

The Union Minister asserted that the amendment bill was in interest of poor Muslims, children and women. It would, he added, ensure accountability and transparency when it comes to managing properties under the Waqf board.

"The request letter sent by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council is extremely important for everybody. Many of the organisations across communities are supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We must understand that the Bill is basically in the interest of the poor Muslims, children and women and also to ensure that the properties of the Waqf are managed in a transparent and accountable manner. We ensure the welfare of the common people," Rijiju said.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that many Christian organisations, including the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), are extending support to the Waqf Amendment Bill proposed by the centre after poor families in the Munambam suburb claimed to be living under the threat of their land being seized by the Waqf board. He urged the MPs in the state to assist people instead of engaging in "appeasement politics".

"Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council and many other Christian organisations are asking the MPs from Kerala to take a stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and vote in favour of it. Because in Kerala, in a place called Munambam near Cochin, hundreds of poor families are having the threat of their land being seized by the Waqf," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

Highlighting the agitation being carried out for years against the threat of land being seized, the BJP leader urged the MPs in Kerala to fulfil their duties to assist people in trouble instead of engaging in "appeasement politics".

"This is an issue for which they have been agitating for months and years, and it is time that the MPs of Kerala do what their duty to do, which is to help people who are in trouble, help people and solve their problems rather than only play appeasement politics. Today is an important day. Congress MPs must take a position and decide. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is not against any community. It is about aligning a law to the constitutional values of India," Chandrasekhar said.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also welcomed the support extended by the KCBC to the Waqf bill.

"A welcome step by the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC). Their call is for amending the sections which are "unfair" and "anti-constitutional" in the existing Waqf Act," Sitharaman posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)