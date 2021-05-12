Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor slam Centre over 'positivity push' amid gloomy Covid-19 situation

Image Source : FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling it "burying one's head in the sand" and a betrayal of citizens.

The government's mega-push for positivity has drawn sharp criticism from various fronts. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it "burying one's head in the sand" and a betrayal of citizens.

"The false assurance of 'positive thinking' is a joke on those families and health workers who have lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals and medicines. Burying one's head in the sand is not positive - it is a betrayal of our citizens," the Congress MP tweeted.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor too slammed the Centre and termed as "disgusting" to push "propaganda" in the name of positivity.

"In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push falsehood and propaganda in the name of spreading positivity is disgusting! For being positive we don't have to become blind propagandist of the government," he tweeted.

Notably, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has organised the programme “Positivity Unlimited” to boost the morale of citizens amid the pandemic.

