Port Blair to Allahabad: Iconic places that were renamed under PM Modi's rule to promote cultural heritage

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram. He said the decision was taken to free the nation from colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had an "unparalleled place" in the country's freedom struggle and history. Even as the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in India's freedom struggle and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique role in it, the home minister said.

This is not the first time that the name of such places has been changed. In the past, several city and road names have been changed in the country under PM Modi's rule to promote the India's cuture and heritage. Even as the renaming of old cities and places, with historic significance, continue to be renamed, take a look at a few important places that received a new identity under PM Modi's efforts to reclaim India from the colonial hungover.

Allahabad to Prayagraj

Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh was officially renamed as Prayagraj in January 2019. Just before the 'Kumbh Mela', the Centre approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj as sought by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Faizabad to Ayodhya

In the similar manner, the historic district of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh was also renamed as Ayodhya. Even as the state already had a city called Ayodhya at a little distance from Faizabad and shared its municipal limits with the latter, the district of Faizabad was declared Ayodhya.

Mughal Garden to Amrit Udyan

The Central government on January 28 renamed the iconic Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to ‘Amrit Udyan’ in line with the larger narrative of shedding off every spec of alleged colonialism. In the similar manner, Delhi University’s Mughal Garden on North Campus was also renamed Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden.

Rajpath to Kartavyapath

Just before the inauguration of Central Vista Avenue on September 8, 2022, the the Centre changed the name of Delhi's iconic 'Rajpath' to 'Kartvya Path', meaning the 'path of duty'. Amid strong reactions from the Opposition, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved a proposal to rename the street.

Gurgaon to Gurugram

The BJP-led Haryana government decided to the change the name of Gurgaon to 'Gurugram' and the neighbouring Mewat district to 'Nuh' on April 12, 2016. In this regard, the Manohar Lal Khattar's government said that it was the people's demand that the city, which has historically been a center of education for princes, be renamed as 'Gurugram'.

Neil Island and Havelock Island to Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep

Keeping in mind the historic significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and to honour the memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during his visit to the Island in 2018.