Baghpat: WhatsApp group for Class 10 Biology students filled with porn, probe ordered

A WhatsApp group for Class 10 Biology students of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat was found filled with pornographic material, news agency IANS reported.

According to police, the person who created the chat group used an international number to evade detection. "But it appears to be the work of some insider as he had the photograph of the school's Biology teacher, which he used in its DP, as well as all the phone numbers," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the probe was handed over to Uttar Pradesh's cyber cell.

Alok Singh, another police official, confirmed that some vulgar pictures and videos were posted on WhatsApp group named 'Biology group Class 10'. He said the group had the display picture of the Biology teacher who was unaware about it. A probe has been ordered and it is being handled by the cyber-crime team.

"We had received a complaint. The WhatsApp account was fake, and was created with a foreign number. We have informed the police," the principal of the school said.

The chat screenshots shared by a few parents purportedly showed that the person using the number even asked for some pictures from the children. However, it was not clear what kind of pictures he was asking for.

(With IANS inputs)

