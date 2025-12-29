Polytechnic students create huge map of Odisha using scraps, rods, LED strips; enter India Book of Records Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, created the largest outlined map of Odisha using scrap materials, earning a spot in the India Book of Records. The project combined sustainability, engineering skills and artistic expression, giving students hands-on experience in real-world fabrication.

Bhubaneswar:

Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a place in the India Book of Records for creating the "Largest Outlined Map of Odisha made by an educational institution." A dedicated team of 15 polytechnic students worked meticulously under the guidance of their Principal, Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, by creating the outlined map of Odisha, measuring 35 feet high and 15 feet wide.

Sustainable materials and green goals

It was fabricated using scrap GI sheets, iron rods, artificial grass and energy-efficient LED strips. Use of LED lighting aligns the project with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy)", said Dr Panigrahi, popularly known as 'Scrap Man of Odisha' for his innovative use of scraps in making structures. "This project has been done as part of the Waste-to-Wealth and Scrap-to-Art initiative, which is part of the national Swachchata Hi Seva cleanliness campaign", the principal said.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)The map is 35 feet high and 15 feet wide.

Cultural symbolism and skill learning

Beyond its visual grandeur, the artwork symbolically represents Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, unity, and progressive outlook, while delivering a strong message on responsible resource utilisation. Students were actively engaged in cutting, welding, grinding, drilling, shaping, and surface finishing processes. As a result, they have gained valuable hands-on exposure to real-world engineering challenges. "This initiative strengthened their technical skills, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities while reinforcing the polytechnic’s strong commitment to circular economy practices", says Dr Panigrahi.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT )The map was created by students of the Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar.



Through this record-setting Scrap-to-Art initiative, Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, has successfully demonstrated how education, sustainability, and innovation can converge-transforming waste into a powerful symbol of Odisha’s identity, progress, and environmental responsibility.