Poll strategist Prashant Kishor backs Centre's ‘One Nation, One Election’ move

Election strategist and Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday extended his support to the Centre's ‘One Nation, One Election’ idea, saying the move will benefit the nation.

"If it is implemented with the right intentions along with a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in the interest of the country," Kishor said while addressing a press conference in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"If this is done with the correct intentions and there be a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in the interest of the country. This was once in effect in the country for 17-18 years. Secondly, in a country as large as India, around 25% of the country votes every year. So, the people running the government remain busy in this circle of election," he added.

If this is limited to 1-2 times, it will be better, said Kishor.

"This will cut down expenses and people will have to take a decision only once...If you attempt an overnight transition, there will be issues. The government is perhaps bringing a bill. Let it come. If the government has good intentions, then it should happen and it will be good for the country...But it depends on the intentions with which the government is bringing it..," he elaborated.

The BJP-led Centre recently set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to make recommendations on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules that would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections. It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

