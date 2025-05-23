'Politics aside, abroad we speak as one for nation': Shashi Tharoor on leading India's anti-terror outreach Shashi Tharoor will lead an all-party delegation to five nations to present a united Indian stance on Operation Sindoor, emphasising national interest over politics.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, has confirmed that he will be leading an all-party delegation to the United States and four other countries to represent India's position on Operation Sindoor, the country’s recent high-profile counter-terrorism initiative.

Speaking to India TV just hours before departure, Shashi Tharoor emphasised that the government has been clear about the objectives of the visit and the message India intends to convey. He remarked that domestic politics is one thing, but on the global stage, the aim is to present a united front.

"In the world, we will deliver India’s message — a message of unity," Tharoor said. "The government has clearly explained the purpose. From the very beginning, our message has been consistent. I don’t think there's a need to say much more here. The goal is to go there and ensure that people abroad understand our perspective — what we have endured for the past 40 years.”

In a rare display of bipartisan unity, the BJP-led Centre has appointed Tharoor to head the multi-party delegation. The move comes as a surprise, especially since Tharoor’s name was not among the four candidates initially proposed by the Congress party for international delegations.

Despite the omission, Tharoor graciously accepted the role. In a statement posted on social media platform X, he said: “I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When the national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

The delegation, which includes representatives across the political spectrum, is tasked with presenting a unified Indian narrative to global leaders and policymakers amid growing international attention on Operation Sindoor and its geopolitical implications.

“The most important thing is that we are travelling with a shared purpose. Everyone understands the gravity of the situation, and we are going in the spirit of national unity. We will speak with one voice,” Tharoor affirmed.

The visit is seen as a critical diplomatic effort to counter any negative perception and to build support for India’s security actions in key global capitals. The delegation is scheduled to visit Washington D.C., London, Paris, Berlin, and Tokyo in the coming days.