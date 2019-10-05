Policeman Robbed: Theft at cop's house in Delhi's Hauz Khas

Image Source : TWITTER Policeman Robbed: Theft in cop's house in Delhi's Hauz Khas

A police officer's house was allegedly burgled by unidentified men at Police Colony in Hauz Khas, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place when Kuldeep Singh (52), Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at the PCR unit in South Zone of Delhi Police, had gone to stay at his brother's house on Tuesday, they said.

Police said gold jewellery was looted from the house.

A case of house trespass and theft was registered at Hauz Khas police station, they said.

Singh had gone to visit his brother at Nangal Dewat village in Vasant Kunj at around 10 am and returned on Wednesday at around 8 pm. When he reached his house, he saw that that the door was lying open and its lock missing, police said.

He saw all the valuables under the bed and inside the wardrobe were lying on the floor. The thieves had taken away gold jewellery, including four gold rings, two necklace and three earrings, a senior police officer said.

"We have received a complaint and have registered a case. We are trying to access CCTV footage from near the spot," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

