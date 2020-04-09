Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
Police search for COVID-19 patient discharged by mistake in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police are searching for a COVID-19 patient who was discharged by a hospital in Villupuram district by mistake

Chennai Published on: April 09, 2020 12:17 IST
Image Source : AP

Tamil Nadu Police are searching for a Covid-19 patient who was discharged by a hospital in Villupuram district by mistake, said police. The hospital had discharged four coronavirus positive patients owing to a clerical error on Tuesday.

Realising the mistake the hospital authorities reached out to the police and located three persons belonging to the same family residing in the district.

The one person who is being traced is a migrant labourer from Delhi.

According to the police, special teams have been formed to trace the missing patient.

The Villupuram district has 20 Covid-19 patients.

