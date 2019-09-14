Image Source : FILE Police party raids house to nab accused, gets thrashed

A police party was allegedly attacked after it raided a house in village Chogawan here on Friday to nab a drug peddler, a senior official said. The family members of the accused and some local villagers allegedly thrashed few policemen in the house who were part of the raiding team, police said.

The weapon of Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh, who was leading the police party, was also snatched during the scuffle, they said. An attempt to murder case has been registered against some persons for thrashing the police team, Inspector General of Police S S Parmar said.

After the incident, IG Parmar and SSP Amritsar (rural) Vikramjeet Duggal along with heavy police force reached the spot.

