Police bust JeM group that planned terror in Kashmir

With the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from Baramulla, police in Jammu and Kashmir have neutralised a newly-formed grouping of the terror outfit that had planned to foment violence by targeting security forces and civilians.

Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Old Town Baramulla, was arrested along with arms and ammunition on Sunday.

He was part of a newly-raised group of three terrorists aimed at conducting terror activities in Baramulla district, the police said.

Earlier, one member of the group was killed a month ago in an encounter with police during which special police officer Bilal Bhat was killed and police SI Amardeep was seriously injured.

The second terrorist was arrested some time ago in an operation.

With the arrest of the third and last member, this terror group was smashed and a terror plot to target security forces and civilians has been neutralised, the police added.

