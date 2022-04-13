Follow us on Image Source : ANI 13 dead after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam, 39 others under treatment

At least 13 people lost their lives in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Wednesday after consuming poisonous mushrooms. The deceased hailed from four districts of Upper Assam. All the victims were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the Dibrugarh district. Apart from them, 39 others are undergoing treatment.

Dr Prasanta Dihingia, Superintendent of AMCM told ANI that all the victims died at AMCH while undergoing treatment. "13 people including a minor died due to consumption of poisonous mushroom in last seven days. Total 39 patients were admitted to the hospital from four districts of the Upper Assam region and out of which 13 people died," Dr. Prasanta Dihingia said.

He further said that the victims were from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo districts.

"Most of them are from tea garden areas. Many people from the Upper Assam region fall ill after eating poisonous mushrooms every year," Dr Dihingia added.

