UP: 4 children die after consuming poisonous toffees in Kushinagar

Four children die after consuming poisonous toffees in UP

In a tragic incident, four children died after consuming poisonous toffees in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Kushinagar's Lathur Tola under the Kasya police circle on Wednesday morning.

According to the details, the deceased include two girls and two boys -- three of the same family.

The toffees, according to reports, had been thrown outside their houses and the children picked them and ate them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has ordered a probe and directed officials concerned to provide relief to the bereaved families and take necessary action in the matter.

The local residents alleged that the delay in the arrival of the ambulance was one of the reasons for the deaths of the children.

