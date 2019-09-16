Image Source : PTI/FILE PMO 2.0 lists work distribution | See who's responsible for what

With a new PMO taking shape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given that Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra has demitted office, the allocation of duties and work distribution has been firmed up.

Both the new Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra and NSA Ajit Doval continue to have Cabinet rank.

P.K. Mishra will be looking after policy issues and matters related to ministries of personnel, public grievances and pensions, law and justice, appointments committee of the Cabinet and other appointments, Cabinet Secretariat, listing of Cabinet items, anti corruption unit, PMO establishment and of course all important policy issues and matters.

It is believed that the powerful Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had been taken away from Nripendra Misra in the second innings of PM Modi and that could have been one of the reasons for his departure. The hierarchy has also been delineated -- NSA is now number two in the pecking order - he will have responsibility over policies and matters except appointments relating to ministries of external affairs, overseas Indian affairs, defence, space, atomic emergency, NSCN and RAW/RAS. Further all policies and matters relating to NSCS, National Authority for chemical weapons will be under him. As also all matters relating to national security.

The new Principal Advisor to PM, P.K. Sinha, erstwhile Cabinet Secretary will look at policy issues and matters relating to al ministries/ departments/ agencies/ bodies except those specifically allocated to Principal Secretary to PM and NSA.

MUST READ | Pakistani singer who threatened PM Modi with snakes, crocodiles; in trouble

ALSO READ | #HowdyModi: Trump to join PM Modi in Houston to address 50,000 Indian-Americans