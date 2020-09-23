Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi features on Time Magazine's ‘100 most influential people of 2020’ list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 100 most influential people of 2020, as listed in the Time Magazine. Modi is the only politician from India who has made it to the coveted list. Other Indians on the list include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, HIV research researcher Ravinder Gupta. This list is released every year by Time magazine, which includes people influencing the world while working in different fields.

PM Modi has been a recurring name on the Time Magazine’s ‘100 most influential people’ list and has appeared four times on the list since coming to power in 2014. His name has appeared on the list in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

The 82-year-old Bilkis, also known as Dadi, who came to the discussion in Shaheen Bagh, has also been included in 100 influential people.

Professor Ravindra Gupta, who played an important role in getting HIV free from a patient in London last year, has also been included in this list. The patient from London is the only other patient in the world who has become HIV free.

