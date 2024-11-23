PM Modi set to address BJP workers at party headquarters today after Maharashtra poll victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Maharashtra following today's poll results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a gathering of the party workers at the BJP's headquarters on Saturday evening. This tradition of PM Modi engaging with party members post-election results is seen as his direct communication style and acknowledgement of their efforts. PM Modi’s address is expected to focus on the party's roadmap for governance, acknowledgement of grassroots efforts, and a call for continued dedication to the people’s welfare.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra and was leading in 215 of the 288 assembly seats at the time of writing this article. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 6 seats, as per the Election Commission. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were leading in their respective assembly constituencies in the first round of the counting of votes.

The counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

Contrasting outcomes: BJP-led NDA faces challenge in Jharkhand

While the BJP is celebrating a decisive win in Maharashtra, the election results in Jharkhand present a different picture for the BJP-led NDA. As counting progresses, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc appears to have the upper hand, positioning itself to retain power in the state. At the time of writing this article, the I.N.D.I.A bloc was leading in 51 seats, while the BJP-led NDA was ahead on 29 seats. If the trends hold, it would mark another term for the Hemant Soren-led coalition, signalling continued support for its governance model despite a strong BJP campaign.

