Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Is Fadnavis set to become CM again as BJP crosses its best-ever tally?

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears set to retain power in Maharashtra, with the BJP performing strongly on its own. In this context, speculation is rife regarding the Chief Minister's position.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: November 23, 2024 11:58 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Election Results: The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections are almost clear, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance leading in over 200 seats, is all set to retain power in the state. The BJP, alone ahead in 127 seats, has sparked considerable activity around Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence, as he is one of the top  contender for the post of chief minister.  

Speculations are rife that Devendra Fadnavis might become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The BJP chief has reportedly met with Fadnavis, further fueling discussions about his candidacy for the top post. 

Fadnavis is considered a frontrunner in the race for Chief Minister. Supporting this, Prasad Lad, a close associate of Fadnavis and BJP MLC, has said that Fadnavis should take on the role. Referring to him as a "Dharmayuddhadhari," Lad highlighted Fadnavis's leadership qualities and suitability for the position.

Maharashtra Election Results

At the time of wrting this report, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading on 213 seats and is moving towards a huge victory. While the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 63  seats, as per the early trends.  Others are leading in 12  seats. It is clear that the Mahayuti has crossed the majority mark, rather it has gone far beyond the majority mark.

With the BJP leading in the majority of seats within the Mahayuti alliance, it is widely anticipated that the party will claim the Chief Minister's position in Maharashtra. Reports suggest that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take on the role of Chief Minister, solidifying the party's leadership in the state.

However, this has not been officially confirmed yet and neither has any announcement been made by the BJP. But the commotion at Devendra Fadnavis's house and the BJP president's visit to meet him has become a topic of discussion in the political corridors. It remains to be seen what decision the high command takes.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

