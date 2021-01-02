Image Source : PTI PM Modi rated most popular head of govt by American research firm: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm, said BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday.

"Our PM Narendra Modi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis," Nadda tweeted.

Ever since Prime Minister Modi-led government came into power, people's trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically, Nadda stated.

"This rating is a testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians," he added.

"PM Narendra Modiji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups and geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in these challenging times," Nadda tweeted.

