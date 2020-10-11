Image Source : PTI When democratic ethos came under attack, Lok Nayak JP led mass movement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary and said that "when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it".

"I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," Modi issued a series of tweets.

"The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti."

"India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation," the Prime Minister said.

