PM Modi thanks listeners as 'Mann ki Baat' completes 75 episodes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes. At a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav, the radio programme Mann Ki Baat has completed its 75 episodes on March 28, PM Modi said.

"It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," PM Modi said.

Light house tourism; a unique aspect India strengthening: PM Modi

Addressing the country in the 75th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that Museum, Amphi-Theatre, Open Air Theatre, Cafeteria, Children's Park, Eco-friendly Cottages and Landscaping will be prepared in all these light houses as per their capacity.

"We have talked on various other tourist places earlier in Mann Ki Baat programme but light houses are unique in terms of tourism. These light houses have always been the centre of attraction due to its structure.

"This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted. India is working towards strengthening tourism facilities in some of our light houses," the Prime Minister said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. It broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

