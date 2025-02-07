PM Modi to interact with global and Indian leaders at WAVES Summit Advisory Board meet today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with global and Indian leaders at the WAVES Summit Advisory Board Meet on Friday evening. As per the details, the Prime Minister will engage in a virtual interaction at 9 pm with top professionals and industry leaders from India and around the world, who are part of the Advisory Board of the WAVES Summit.

The high-profile meeting will feature tech giants, business tycoons, film industry icons, and creative visionaries, including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The discussion is expected to focus on innovation, global leadership, India’s cultural and technological influence, and strategies to enhance India’s position on the world stage. The WAVES Summit, known for bringing together thought leaders from various domains, aims to foster cross-industry collaborations and drive India's growth in the digital and creative economy.

WAVES Summit 2025

WAVES 2025 is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to celebrate and amplify India's creative and media economy. As part of the Waves Summit, being held February 5 - 9, 2025, the Ministry is also launching the Create in India Challenge, Season 1, which will feature several 'challenges' aimed at fostering innovation and creativity. The Summit has brought together industry leaders, stakeholders and innovators. The Summit was earlier supposed to be held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November.

