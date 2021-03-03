PM Modi to visit Bangladesh this month, his first foreign trip in more than a year

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to visit Bangladesh this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Dhaka later in March this year. Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said Dhaka looked forward to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit this month to take forward the relations with some deliverables.

Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27 will be his first foreign trip in more than a year mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Thursday on a brief visit to discuss Modi's trip. Jaishankar is likely to arrive by a special aircraft on Thursday morning and will leave Dhaka the same day.

The Indian External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, Alam said.

Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence and 50 years of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic relations this year.

(With IANS inputs)

