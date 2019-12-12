No one can take away your rights: PM Modi assures Assam amid anti-CAB protests

Image Source : PTI PHOTO PM Narendra Modi assures safety of Assam citizens

Amid the intense protests over CAB in Northeast states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the residents of Assam that they have nothing to worry about. The Citizenship Bill, which was earlier cleared in the Lok Sabha, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The passage of the Bill had witnessed much uproar by Opposition parties, which accused the Central government of destroying the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB."

In a series of tweets, the prime minister assured those residing in the Northeast, that no one can take away their rights and unique identity.

"I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," PM Modi said in another tweet.

Curfew was imposed in Assam's Guwahati and Dibrugarh for an indefinite period amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a senior police official said.

The curfew in Guwahati, which was imposed at 6.15 pm, has been extended till indefinite period, Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) Mukesh Agrawal said.

"We will periodically review the situation and take the decision to lift it accordingly," he added.

In Dibrugarh, curfew was imposed on Wednesday night and will be in force till further orders, Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said.

The Army was deployed in four districts to quell the protests.

Army PRO Lt Col P Khongsai said two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying out flag marches. The Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, officials said.

