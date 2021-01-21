Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi, all CMs likely to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the second phase of the inoculation drive launched last week, News 18 reported today. According to the report, All Chief Ministers will also be vaccinated for coronavirus in the second phase of the vaccination drive.

In the second phase, those above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities will be vaccinated. All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will also be vaccinated.

The vaccine drive was launched on January 16 with health workers receiving jabs of two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

India has rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country. While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

