PM Modi to address Industry leaders in post-budget conference today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of 'Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference' at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital today (July 30) at around 12 pm. It is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aiming to present the outline for the government’s larger vision for growth and role of industry in this journey. Over 1,000 participants from the industry, government, the diplomatic community, and think tanks among others will attend the conference in person while many will connect from the various CII centres across the country and overseas, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23 in Lok Sabha, which, according to the Finance Ministry, outlined a robust plan focusing on jobs, MSME, agriculture, startups and economic growth.

The Prime Minister, in his post-budget remarks, had said, “The budget for Viksit Bharat ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India”.

What did the Finance Ministry say on Budget 2024-25?

The Finance Ministry said that India's inflation remains low and stable, progressing towards the 4 per cent target, with core inflation (excluding food and fuel) at 3.1 per cent. Measures are being taken to ensure adequate market supply of perishable goods.

Sitharaman unveiled the Prime Minister's package, which includes five schemes aimed at providing employment, skills, and opportunities for 41 million youth over the next five years, with a central allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore. This year, Rs 1.48 lakh crore is earmarked for education, employment, and skill development.

For the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, the budget outlines nine priorities to foster opportunities for all: enhancing productivity and resilience in agriculture, creating employment and skill development opportunities, promoting inclusive human resource development and social justice, boosting manufacturing and services, advancing urban development, ensuring energy security, improving infrastructure, supporting innovation, research, and development and implementing next-generation reforms, stated the press release.

The budget will support farmers with the release of 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient crop varieties. Over the next two years, 10 million farmers will be introduced to natural farming, with support for certification and branding. Additionally, 10,000 bio-input resource centres will be established.

