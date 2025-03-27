PM Modi writes to Yunus on Bangladesh National Day: 'Relationship to be built on mutual sensitivity' PM Modi in the letter to Muhammad Yunus highlighted the historical significance of the 1971 Liberation War and reiterated its role as the foundation of the strong ties between India and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Bangladesh on Thursday, its National Day, through a letter to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus. PM Modi highlighted the historical significance of the 1971 Liberation War in the letter and reiterated its role as the foundation of the strong ties between India and Bangladesh.

PM Modi to Yunus: 'Committed to strengthening ties'

PM Modi in the letter wrote to Yunus that India remained 'committed' to strengthening ties with Bangladesh, but also underscored the need for the relationship to be built on "mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns".

"I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh. This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, which have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our people," PM Modi said.

"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns," he added.

President Murmu extends greetings on Bangladesh National Day

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to Bangladesh counterpart, Mohammed Shahabuddin, and highlighted New India's support for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh.

"On behalf of the government, the people of India and my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day," Murmu said.

"India-Bangladesh relations are multi-faceted, with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. India reiterates its support for a democratic, stable, inclusive, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," she added.

Know all about Bangladesh National Day

It should be noted that Bangladesh National Day, which is observed on March 26, marks the country's 1971 declaration of independence from Pakistan. Notably, India became the second nation, after Bhutan, to recognise Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on December 6, 1971. PM Modi in March 2021 designated this date as India-Bangladesh Friendship Day (Moitree Diwas).