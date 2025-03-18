PM Modi writes to Sunita Williams: 'Looking forward to seeing you in India after your return from space' PM Modi said even though Sunita is thousands of miles away, she continued to remain close to hearts and people of India are praying for her good health and success in her mission.

New Delhi: As NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are on the way from the space after a gap of nine months, PM Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Sunita Williams and conveyed his greetings to the astronauts. “I convey to you greetings from the people of India. At a programme today, I met the noted astronaut Mike Massimino. During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you,” PM Modi wrote in the letter.

PM Modi writes letter to Sunita Williams

(Image Source : X)PM Modi's letter to Sunita Williams.

PM Modi also wrote that when he met President Trump or Biden during his visits to the United States, he inquired about her well-being.

“Over 1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in your achievements. Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi said even though Sunita is thousands of miles away, she continued to remain close to hearts and people of India are praying for her good health and success in her mission.

“Ms Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting your return and I am sure that Late Deepakbhai's blessings are with you as well I fondly remember meeting him along with you during my visit to the United States in 2016. After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its s illustrious daughters. I send my warm regards to Michael Williams. Best wishes to you and Barry Wilmove for a sale return,” he wrote.

NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with two others, have already undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth Tuesday evening.

NASA will provide live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-9 'Dragon Freedom' capsule carrying the four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station. Williams and Wilmore are accompanying SpaceX Crew 9 astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Alexander Gorbunov.

Willams and Wilmore had launched to the ISS on June 5 on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, then stayed aboard the ISS after it developed technical issues. In September 2024, NASA sent the Starliner craft back to Earth, uncrewed, to free up the docking port for other spacecraft.

Now, after nine months Williams and Wilmore are set to return to Earth on the capsule of the Elon-Musk owned Space X.