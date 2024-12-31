PM Modi writes letter to women-led ‘Green Army’, here's how they are eradicating social evils

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi shares the story of Green Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Nirmala Devi, a member of ‘Green Army’ in Varanasi's Deora village. He appreciated the pioneering work being done by a group of 20 women. The PM shared the journey of 'Green Army' on X. This group eradicates social evils like domestic violence, child marriage and other abuse towards women. PM Modi shared their entrepreneurial efforts and praised them. Know the story of slippers gifted by the Green Army to PM Modi.

'India is a powerhouse of talent'

PM Modi shared the story of this women group in Uttar Pradesh. "India is a powerhouse of talent, filled with innumerable inspiring life journeys showcasing innovation and courage. It is a delight to remain connected with many of them through letters. One such effort is the Green Army, whose pioneering work will leave you very inspired," PM Modi's X post reads.

"If he wears it, then everyone will!"

Nirmala Devi shared an incident where she sent the first pair of slippers manufactured in Green Army's slipper factory to the Prime Minister of India. She thought, "If he wears it, then everyone will!" With hope in their hearts, they sent the slippers thinking it will give them global recognition.

This story is shared via the 'Modi Archive' X account.

Days after sending the slippers, Green Army actually received a reply from the PM that left them delighted. "I am delighted to learn about your slipper factory and deeply appreciate the thoughtful gift of your creation. It fills me with immense pride to see women like you leading the way, and contributing to the progress of our nation and society," the PM wrote in his letter.

"Chaar chand lag gaye!" Nirmala Devi exclaimed, summing up the pride and joy shared by the entire Green Army.

Green Army

Women of Green Army transformed their village by spreading awareness against drugs and gambling, celebrating the birth of every girl child like a festival, and fighting against dowry, found their efforts recognized at the highest level.

This army is the story of women who echoed similar sentiments and were determined to overcome societal atrocities. As per Nirmala Devi, the Green Army has completely abolished the use of drugs and gambling in her town.

For instance, the birth of a girl child would not make people happy and they used to mourn. But the Green Army would go with drums and celebrate the birth. Seeing this would bring them a sense of joy.