PM Modi welcomes Trump's leadership, says 'peace efforts in Gaza making decisive progress' PM Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump's leadership, saying, 'Peace efforts in Gaza are making decisive progress.' His remarks followed a breakthrough announcement from Hamas.

New Delhi:

India has expressed its support for US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make significant headway. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised indications that Hamas is set to release Israeli hostages. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace." His remarks followed a breakthrough announcement from Hamas, which on Friday revealed it had agreed to release all Israeli hostages under a framework proposed by Trump.

Hamas agrees to release hostages

Hamas’s statement marked a major development in the long-running conflict. The group stated it would free all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive, as part of Trump’s proposed peace plan. However, Hamas also noted that while it accepted some parts of the proposal, other aspects still required further negotiation. In its statement, Hamas expressed its willingness to "immediately engage in negotiations through mediators" to iron out the details of the plan.

Additionally, Hamas signaled its openness to a shift in Gaza's governance, expressing a willingness to transfer authority to a body of Palestinian "independent technocrats" as part of a transitional governing structure.

Trump’s role

Hamas publicly thanked President Trump for his role in advancing the peace process, along with support from Arab, Islamic, and international partners. In response, Trump urged Israel to halt its bombing campaign in Gaza, emphasizing that peace could only be achieved if Hamas’s readiness for negotiations was matched by a ceasefire. “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. He added, “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that.”

Earlier, Trump had set a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept his peace plan, warning that "all hell will break out" if the terror group failed to comply. The plan, described by Trump as Hamas's "last chance" to end hostilities, includes a 20-point proposal that outlines a framework for the future governance of Gaza.

Trump’s peace proposal

Trump's peace plan, which the White House labeled as a "roadmap for peace," calls for:

An immediate ceasefire and a complete exchange of hostages and prisoners.

A phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The disarmament of Hamas.

The establishment of a transitional government under international supervision to manage Gaza’s future.

This proposal is aimed at not only ending the ongoing conflict but also laying the groundwork for long-term stability in Gaza, after years of violent strife.