Israel moves to implement 'first stage' of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan amid tentative Hamas response Hamas declared its readiness to release the remaining hostages and to transfer governing authority in Gaza to other Palestinian groups but emphasized that larger political decisions must reflect a unified Palestinian consensus and adhere to international law.

Gaza City:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is preparing to implement the “first stage” of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the ongoing war in Gaza. In a statement released by Netanyahu’s office, Israel pledged to work “in full cooperation” with Washington to pursue a ceasefire and hostage release in accordance with the plan’s conditions.

Trump’s initiative, introduced earlier this week, aims to halt nearly two years of conflict triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Washington pushes for immediate ceasefire

On Friday, President Trump publicly urged Israel to stop its bombing campaign, emphasizing that continued airstrikes made hostage recovery too dangerous. He also claimed progress in discussions with both Israeli and Palestinian representatives, saying he believed “they are ready for a lasting PEACE.”

Trump’s statement came after Hamas indicated conditional acceptance of some aspects of the proposal- mainly those involving hostage exchanges and internal Palestinian governance- while expressing reservations about other elements that would reshape Gaza’s future.

Hamas signals partial acceptance and reservations

Hamas said it was prepared to release remaining hostages and relinquish control of Gaza to other Palestinian factions but stressed that broader political issues require “a unanimous Palestinian stance” aligned with international law. The group’s statement notably omitted any commitment to disarm, a central Israeli precondition and a key feature of Trump’s plan.

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk clarified in an interview that implementing the plan “cannot be done without negotiations.” He warned that logistical challenges could delay the release of all hostages within the 72-hour deadline outlined by Trump.

Another Hamas figure, Osama Hamdan, rejected foreign oversight of Gaza, calling any international administration “unacceptable.”

Plan details: Ceasefire, hostage return, and reconstruction

According to the document unveiled by Trump and Netanyahu, the framework includes-

Hostage release: Hamas would free the remaining 48 hostages, with around 20 believed to be alive, within three days. Israeli withdrawal: Israel would halt military operations, withdraw from much of Gaza, and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian relief: Massive entry of aid, followed by a large-scale reconstruction plan, would be permitted. Governance: An international authority, co-led by Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, would temporarily administer Gaza. Future status: The plan does not include reunification with the West Bank or outline a clear path to Palestinian statehood.

Plans reportedly include shelving earlier proposals to relocate Gaza’s population.

(Image Source : REPORTER.) Israel moves to implement 'first stage' of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan.

Global and regional reactions

The latest diplomatic push has drawn cautious optimism from key mediators. Qatar and Egypt both welcomed developments and pledged to continue engagement. The United Nations urged all sides to “seize the opportunity” to end the violence, while French President Emmanuel Macron noted that both a ceasefire and hostage release “are within reach.”

The main Israeli hostage families’ forum also backed Trump’s call to pause the fighting, describing it as “essential to prevent further harm to the captives.”

“Last Chance” ultimatum and the road ahead

Trump warned that Hamas must finalize the agreement by Sunday evening or face an intensified Israeli offensive. In his words, “If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

Despite widespread skepticism- particularly among Palestinians who see the plan as heavily tilted toward Israel- the initiative marks the closest opening for a ceasefire since the war began. Whether Hamas can meet the conditions and Israel proceeds with full implementation remains uncertain as global pressure mounts ahead of the second anniversary of the Gaza war.