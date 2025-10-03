Gaza peace deal: Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas, says 'all hell will break out' Gaza peace deal: In a long post on Truth Social, Trump also criticised Hamas for the October 7 massacre, calling it a "ruthless and violent threat". As a retribution for the October 7 attacks, Trump said Hamas has already lost more than 25,000 of its 'soldiers'.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a stern warning to Hamas and set a Sunday deadline for the Palestinian group to accept his 20-point peace proposal. Warning the group, the US President said "all hells will break out" if Hamas fails to accept his peace proposal.

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump also criticised Hamas for the October 7 massacre, calling it a "ruthless and violent threat". As a retribution for the October 7 attacks, Trump said Hamas has already lost more than 25,000 of its 'soldiers', while the rest are surrounded and 'militarily trapped'.