Gaza peace deal: Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas, says 'all hell will break out'

US President Donald Trump briefs media outside the White House.
US President Donald Trump briefs media outside the White House. Image Source : AP
Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a stern warning to Hamas and set a Sunday deadline for the Palestinian group to accept his 20-point peace proposal. Warning the group, the US President said "all hells will break out" if Hamas fails to accept his peace proposal.

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump also criticised Hamas for the October 7 massacre, calling it a "ruthless and violent threat". As a retribution for the October 7 attacks, Trump said Hamas has already lost more than 25,000 of its 'soldiers', while the rest are surrounded and 'militarily trapped'.

