PM Modi embarks on historic visit to Kuwait: First Indian Prime Minister tour in 43 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to Kuwait, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to a Gulf country since Indira Gandhi's visit in 1981. The visit is scheduled to strengthen bilateral ties in the field of trade, economic, energy and people-to-people relations.

Historic visit after four decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kuwait, a significant event as it marks the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The late Indira Gandhi was the last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait in 1981, with Vice President Hamid Ansari visiting later in 2009.

Special meetings and planning

Modi will meet Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The discussion focuses on strengthening cooperation in areas such as:

Trade and investment

Energy collaboration

Cultural and community connections

Additionally, Modi will visit a labour camp housing Indian workers and address the Indian diaspora at the ‘Hala Modi’ event at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex.

Strengthening India-Kuwait ties

India-Kuwait relations have witnessed steady growth:

Bilateral trade reached USD 10.47 billion in 2023-24.

Kuwait is India’s sixth-largest crude oil supplier, meeting 3 per cent of its energy needs.

Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over USD 10 billion in India.

Over one million Indians form Kuwait’s largest expatriate community.

Boosting GCC relations

This visit is also expected to bolster India’s ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), chaired by Kuwait. The GCC, comprising six nations, is a key trade partner, with bilateral trade worth USD 184.46 billion in 2022-23.

New horizons for collaboration

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs), stated that discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation agreement are underway. The visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration and strengthen the India-Kuwait partnership further.

Significance of the visit

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that this trip could “open a new chapter” in India-Kuwait relations, fostering mutual growth and enhancing diplomatic ties.

