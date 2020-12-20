PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Image Source : FILE PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj

In an unscheduled visit, PM Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi recalled the vision of renowed Sikh guru for inclusive society. He tweeted in Punjabi which reads, "The life of Guru Teg Bahadur is a symbol of courage and kindness. On his martyrdom day, I pay homage to the great Guru Tegh Bahadur and remember his vision for a just and inclusive society."

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ਼ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਸਾਹਸ ਅਤੇ ਦਇਆ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਹੈ।



ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਦਿਵਸ 'ਤੇ, ਮਹਾਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ਼ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੈਂ ਨਮਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਿਆਂਪੂਰਨ ਤੇ ਸਮਾਵੇਸ਼ੀ ਸਮਾਜ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟੀਕੋਣ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth guru, was born in 1621 and was martyred in 1675 in Delhi.

The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj.

The prime minister's visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government.

Modi has been at pains to explain the benefits of farm reforms and often assured farmers that the existing government mechanism to support them, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue.

