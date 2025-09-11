Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will also host Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16. Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. According to a release, PM Modi will meet Mauritian PM Ramgoolam at around 11:30 AM in Varanasi. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand at 4:15 PM, and chair a high-level review meeting at 5:00 PM.