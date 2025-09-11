Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today (September 11). During this, he will hold bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. Later in the day, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand. Modi and Ramgoolam are expected to hold discussions on crucial matters of bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, according to an official statement.