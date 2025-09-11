Advertisement
  PM Modi Varanasi visit: PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, to hold bilateral talks with Mauritius counterpart

  PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE:

PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. During this, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Mauritius in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today (September 11). During this, he will hold bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. Later in the day, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand. Modi and Ramgoolam are expected to hold discussions on crucial matters of bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, according to an official statement.

 

 

Live updates :PM Modi Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand visit

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi arrives in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi, where he will hold bilateral talk with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What did UP minister Dayashankar Mishra say before PM Modi's Varanasi visit?

    Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Mishra said, "Mauritius is considered the second India in the world. Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi yesterday...Today, Prime Minister Modi is coming to Kashi...Kashi is the cultural capital of the country...Today, there will be talks between them. Certainly, the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened..."

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to attend Ganga 'aarti'

    According to his itinerary, Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning, before his departure.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Varanasi

    Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Varanasi. At around 11.30 AM in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from 9–16 September 2025.

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of disaster-affected areas today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday evening. According to a press note, following the survey, a high-level meeting will be held to discuss all aspects related to the disaster. In several parts of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered ongoing land subsidence. Considering the extent of the damage, the state government has sought Rs 5,702 crore in relief assistance from the Centre. A central team has already visited the affected areas for inspection.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will also host Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16. Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. According to a release, PM Modi will meet Mauritian PM Ramgoolam at around 11:30 AM in Varanasi. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand at 4:15 PM, and chair a high-level review meeting at 5:00 PM.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM to visit Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 11, according to an official press release. In Varanasi, PM Modi will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from September 9 to 16. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun, where he will undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and chair a high-level review meeting with officials.

