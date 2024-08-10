PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today: Check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi will chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Wayanad on Saturday to to take stock of the situation in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region. Officials told news agency PTI that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top state government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad.

During his visit to Wayanad, various teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts. PM Modi will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides. Later in the day, PM Modi will chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

It should be noted that over 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.

PM Modi to visit Wayanad: Check full schedule