PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today: Check full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Wayanad on Saturday to to take stock of the situation in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region. Officials told news agency PTI that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top state government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad.
During his visit to Wayanad, various teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts. PM Modi will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides. Later in the day, PM Modi will chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.
It should be noted that over 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.
PM Modi to visit Wayanad: Check full schedule
- PM Modi is expected to reach Kerala's Kannaur around 11am on Saturday.
- He will undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad.
- Then, PM Modi will visit the on-the-ground locations impacted by the landslides around 12:15pm. PM Modi will visit the relief camp and hospital where the survivors of the landslides are currently seeking rehabilitation.
- PM Modi will then interact with those affected and listen to their grievances.
- PM Modi will chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident.
- Then he will depart for New Delhi.