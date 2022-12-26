Monday, December 26, 2022
     
  4. PM Modi to take part in programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' today

'Veer Bal Diwas' is observed to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's son Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

Sreelakshmi Edited By: Sreelakshmi New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2022 8:51 IST
Image Source : FILE The PM will also attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' which will be performed by around 300 baal kirtanis.

PM Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Monday at 12:30 p.m. In addition to this, the PM will also attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' which will be performed by around 300 baal kirtanis. 

The PM will also flag a march-past by 3000 children in the national capital. 

The Govt is also organising programmes across the country to inform and educate citizens about the bravery of Sahibzades. Programmes including essay writing and quiz competitions will be conducted amid other activities such as digital exhibitions. 

