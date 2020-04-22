Image Source : PTI PM Modi to interact with village panchayats on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing various Gram Panchayats across the country on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, through video-conferencing, Ministry of Panchayati Raj informed on Wednesday. According to an official issued, he will interact with the participants through video-conference. To mark the occasion, the prime minister will launch a unified e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile app.

PM Modi shall be launching of unified e-GramSwaraj Portal&Mobile App on the occasion. The portal is an initiative of Panchayati Raj Ministry which will provide Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare&implement Gram Panchayat Development Plan: Panchayati Raj Ministry https://t.co/qcUSIgkxfD — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

The unified portal is a new initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to provide the village panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

PM Modi will also launch the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion, the statement said. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

The demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods -- drone technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and the Survey of India.

To mark the occasion, every year the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best-performing panchayats, states and Union Territories under the Incentivisation of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.

This year, three such awards -- Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award have been finalised, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

