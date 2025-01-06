PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for key railway projects today

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several significant railway projects on Monday. These projects will enhance connectivity and foster socio-economic growth in multiple regions of the country. According to an official release, the virtual ceremony, organized by the Prime Minister’s Office, will begin at 12:30 PM via videoconferencing.

The biggest highlight of the event is going to be the inauguration of the Jammu Railway Division: a new division of the rail network, consisting of 742.1 kilometres, including the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala-Pathankot, and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar sections. This is a very important project that will bring connectivity in demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an extended network. The entire project is expected to facilitate levels of employment generation, tourism, infrastructure development, and socio-economic advancement in the region apart from transportation.

The new terminal station, Charlapalli, will be inaugurated by PM Modi in Telangana, especially in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. This terminal has an extensive modern eco-friendly infrastructure with better emancipation of passengers and was built with overall cost estimates of around 413 crores as a new coaching terminal. With this terminal, travel hassles at the existing coaching terminals like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda will get rid of passengers and make their journey easier.

Besides this, the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building under the East Coast Railway. This project is going to strengthen the connectivity within Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and their neighbouring areas. It is expected to stimulate local development through trade, transport infrastructure improvement, and the creation of new employment opportunities in the area.

The project is a mark of the commitment of the government to bringing transportation networks closer together, closing regional gaps, and improving national development. The opening of such important railway initiatives by the Prime Minister should satisfy regional aspirations and, therefore, foster and promote sustainable development across country lines.

Indeed, that comprehensive vision shows how great a change modern railway infrastructure can make to the progress of the nation as a whole.