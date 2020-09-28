Image Source : ANI PM Modi to dedicate 6 major projects under ‘Namami Gange’ in Uttarakhand on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Mission on Tuesday through video conference. He will also inaugurate 'Ganga Avalokan', the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcase the culture, biodiversity & rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river.

The projects include the construction of a 68 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), up-gradation of the existing 27 MLD at Jagjeetpur, in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai, in Haridwar. The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of PPP.

In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat shall be inaugurated, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80% wastewater load into the Ganga river. Hence, the inauguration of these sewage treatment plants will play a significant role in keeping the Ganga clean.

In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first 4 storied sewage treatment plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity. The STP was constructed in less than 900 sqm area which is about 30% of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity.

The Prime Minister shall also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.

In all 30 projects (100%) are now complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution from 17 Ganga towns near river Ganga, which is a landmark achievement.

