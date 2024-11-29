PM Modi to hold roadshow, address party workers in Bhubaneswar today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his highly anticipated three-day visit to Odisha today, November 29, 2024. The visit is seen as politically significant as it comes ahead of upcoming elections, with the BJP preparing to review its performance and strategize for the future in the state.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:15 PM today, where he will be warmly welcomed at the airport by state BJP leaders and supporters. From there, he will then head for a meeting with party workers before going for a roadshow across the city. The roadshow is expected to be an extravagant affair, as crowds are expected on the way to welcome the Prime Minister using traditional music and dance performances.

In the evening, PM Modi will visit the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar, where extensive security arrangements have been put in place. The Prime Minister will spend around two hours at the office, where he will hold a crucial meeting with party leaders, including MLAs, MPs, and senior members of the BJP's core committee.

During this meeting, leaders will present their "report cards" for the past six months, focusing on the fulfilment of the promises made by the BJP during the last general election and the implementation of government schemes. PM Modi is expected to review the party's progress and discuss Odisha’s development priorities in detail.

As part of his visit, PM Modi will also attend various party functions, including a dinner at the BJP office. The Prime Minister’s time in Odisha will be marked by intense political activity, with a focus on strengthening the BJP's organizational presence in the state.

Special security protocols are in place, with the entire city being placed on high alert. Key locations for the Prime Minister’s programs, including the BJP office, have been declared "no-flying zones" to ensure maximum safety and security.

According to Odisha BJP Vice President Golak Mohapatra, the visit is expected to be historic, as no Prime Minister has previously stayed in the state for three consecutive days. In addition to political engagements, PM Modi will attend the Director General’s (DG) conference tomorrow, marking a busy schedule during his visit.

The people of Odisha are eagerly anticipating PM Modi’s visit, with the focus expected to be on the state's development and the BJP's role in shaping its future. The Prime Minister’s arrival today will undoubtedly set the stage for a high-profile and closely watched series of events in the coming days.