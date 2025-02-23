PM Modi to hand over his social media accounts to selected women on International Women’s Day PM Modi will hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women on International Women’s Day to amplify their achievements while also highlighting India's advancements in AI.

In a special initiative to celebrate International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will hand over his social media accounts to a group of accomplished women for a day. This initiative aims to empower women by providing them with a platform to share their experiences, achievements, and challenges with the nation.

Speaking in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the significance of this move, stating that the selected women have excelled in various fields, from innovation to leadership. "On March 8, these women will take over my X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts to share their inspiring journeys. The platform may be mine, but the stories, experiences, and achievements will be theirs," he said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged women across the country to participate in this initiative by applying through the NAMO App, providing them an opportunity to share their message with a global audience. "If you wish to be a part of this unique effort, join through the special forum on the NAMO App and use my social media handles to share your voice with the world," he urged.

India’s progress in artificial intelligence

During his address, PM Modi also spoke about India's rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). He shared that during his recent visit to Paris for a global AI conference, India’s progress in the sector was widely appreciated. He emphasised that AI is becoming an integral part of various fields, helping individuals and communities in innovative ways.

Highlighting an inspiring example, he mentioned Thodasam Kailash, a government school teacher from Adilabad, Telangana, who has been using AI tools to preserve tribal languages. "Kailash Ji has composed a song in the Kolami language using AI, which has been widely appreciated by tribal communities. He is also creating songs in several other indigenous languages, helping in their preservation," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi concluded by stating that whether in space exploration or AI, India's youth are at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. He expressed confidence that the country's ability to adapt and harness new technologies will continue to drive progress on a global scale.

This initiative, along with India’s strides in AI, showcases the country’s commitment to both women’s empowerment and technological growth, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovation and inclusivity.