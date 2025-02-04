PM Modi suggests Congress to read 'JFK's Forgotten Crises', know what this book says about Nehru

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi's book suggestion to Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on sending External Affairs Minister to the US to secure an invitation for PM Modi to Donald Trump's inauguration. PM recommended MPs to read 'JFK’s Forgotten Crisis' book written by American analyst Bruce Riedel. The book, titled 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA and the Sino-Indian War', highlights 1962 Sino-Indian War and meetings between former PM Nehru and the then US President John F Kennedy.

What did PM Modi say in Lok Sabha

PM said some think they won't appear mature if they don't speak on foreign policy. "A few people think they don't appear mature if they don't speak on foreign policy. They think that they should definitely speak on foreign policy, even if it causes harm to the country," PM Modi said in his reply in Lok Sabha to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address.

"I would like to tell such people - if they have a real interest in the subject of foreign policy, if they want to understand it and want to do something while going ahead, they should definitely read a book, 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis'. This has been written by a renowned foreign policy scholar, where important instances have been mentioned including the conversations between India's first Prime Minister Pandit Nehru and John F Kennedy," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that this book reveals the happenings in the name of foreign policy when the country was facing several challenges.

Excerpts of the book

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India shared a few pictures and excerpts from the book and said in a post on X, "Nehru was more interested in talking to Jackie than Kennedy...The instances from 'JFK’s Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA and the Sino-Indian War' by Bruce Riedel, relating to Jawaharlal Nehru that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just mentioned in the Lok Sabha."

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi made several veiled attacks at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring.