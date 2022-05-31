In Shimla, PM Modi to participate in Garib Kalyan Sammelan; release PM-KISAN scheme benefits

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - PM Modi waves towards supporters during the inauguration of K.D. Parvadiya multi-speciality hospital in Atkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. The prime minister will also release the 11th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at nearly 11 am, PM Modi will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'.

This novel public programme, marking the completion of eight years of the Modi government, is being organized across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, it said.

The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' will begin at around 09:45 am, in the presence of the chief minister, central ministers, state ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives.

At about 11:00 am, the prime minister will join the programme.

During the Sammelan, Prime Minister Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the Central government.

The freewheeling interaction being organized across the country is aimed to get free and frank feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people's lives and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes.

The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country.

Prime Minister Modi will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

On this occasion, the prime minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.

