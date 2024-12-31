PM Modi shares key highlights of India’s transformative achievements in 2024 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets marking the end of 2024, reflected on the significant strides made by India in various sectors over the past year. He emphasised the collective efforts that have led to transformative outcomes, expressing his resolve to work even harder in 2025 to realize the dream of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

A year of progress and unity

PM Modi described 2024 as a year of remarkable achievements, with India making substantial progress in multiple domains. The year witnessed unprecedented developments across rural electrification, financial inclusion, digital connectivity, and gender equality. Modi expressed pride in the unity and resilience shown by the nation, highlighting how India’s policies and initiatives have steadily transformed the country, especially in bridging the urban-rural divide.

Rural development and empowerment

Since the onset of Modi’s government in 2014, a key focus has been improving the lives of people in rural India. The Prime Minister highlighted several flagship schemes that have positively impacted rural areas, including the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, which brought over 54 crore first-time bank account holders into the formal banking system.

Additionally, the PM Awas Yojana has dramatically transformed the rural housing landscape, with over 3.2 crore houses sanctioned and nearly 2.7 crore houses completed. Notably, 74% of the beneficiaries are women, and 67% of the houses have been constructed within 10 months.

The government’s push for rural electrification has ended the widespread power cuts in villages, providing uninterrupted electricity that has improved the quality of life and opened up new economic opportunities.

Digital India: Every village is now online

The Modi government has worked tirelessly to ensure that every village in India has access to the internet. With 4G connectivity reaching over 6 lakh villages, rural India is now an active participant in the ‘India Growth Story’ from online commerce to digital services. The expansion of optical fiber networks to over 214,000 Gram Panchayats has been another major achievement, empowering women, children, and local communities by enhancing access to education, healthcare, and skill development programs.

Women’s empowerment and representation

PM Modi also acknowledged the increasing participation of women in policymaking and governance. The rise in female representation in legislatures and panchayats and higher voter turnout among women in elections reflects the growing role women are playing in shaping the nation’s future.

India's technological leap—UPI’s resounding success

One of the most outstanding achievements of 2024 has been the massive growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). From 400 million transactions in 2017, UPI registered an astounding 170 billion transactions in 2024. In October 2024 alone, UPI recorded more than 500 million transactions per day. The average value of UPI transactions has also seen a significant surge, with monthly values exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore.

This technological leap has transformed how India conducts transactions, with UPI now an integral part of everyday life for millions. The growth of UPI is a testament to the country’s technological and financial inclusion, dispelling initial skepticism about its acceptance by the masses.

Financial inclusion and direct benefit transfers

Over the past decade, the Modi government has placed a strong emphasis on financial inclusion. The JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) trinity and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) have played a crucial role in ensuring that government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without middlemen. In the last ten years, more than Rs 40 lakh crore worth of benefits have been transferred directly to the people.

In addition, the government's push for banking services in every household and the expansion of digital payment systems like UPI have significantly reduced financial exclusion.

Health and sanitation: A better future for all

The Modi government has also made strides in improving sanitation and health, particularly in rural areas. The government’s focus on building better sanitation facilities has had a direct impact on public health, particularly for women. In 2021, India made history by administering over 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day. India also emerged as a global leader in vaccine distribution, exporting over 300 million vaccines to various countries in need.

A decade of infrastructure growth

The infrastructure push under PM Modi has been monumental. While India had built 91,000 kilometers of highways in 66 years, the Modi government has expanded this network by over 54,000 kilometers in just 10 years. This expansion has been a major catalyst for economic growth, enhancing connectivity, trade, and employment opportunities across the country.

India’s booming startup ecosystem

The Modi government has also played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s startup ecosystem, with over 1.5 lakh startups registered over the last decade. Additionally, there has been a marked increase in female participation in the workforce, as economic growth and infrastructure development have improved employment opportunities across sectors.

Economic growth and market confidence

The government's economic policies have led to a positive response from the markets. The retail investor base in India has grown substantially, with more people participating in the financial markets through mutual funds. This increased participation reflects the confidence in India's growth story and its long-term prospects.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond

Looking ahead to 2025, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to working even harder to make India a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). The year 2024, he said, has been a testament to the collective efforts of all Indians, and the nation is now poised to take even greater strides toward its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

As the country moves forward, the Modi government is determined to continue on its path of inclusive growth, technological innovation, and social welfare, ensuring that the progress of recent years translates into lasting prosperity for all.