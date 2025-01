Follow us on Image Source : X/@KIRENRIJIJU PM Modi sends chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah for Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a ceremonial chadar to be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Urs, an annual commemoration of the revered Sufi saint, draws devotees from across the country and the world.