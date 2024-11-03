Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'Will keep working towards TB-free India': PM Modi

'Will keep working towards TB-free India': PM Modi

Tuberculosis is caused by airborne bacteria that mostly affects the lungs. Roughly a quarter of the global population is estimated to have TB, but only about 5–10 per cent of those develop symptoms.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 16:28 IST
PM Modi says Will keep working towards TB free India, Health Minister JP Nadda, pm modi on tuberculo
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 3) said the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts, and asserted that "we will keep working towards a TB-free India" through a collective spirit.

His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister JP Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India's "remarkable" progress, with a 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023- a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent.

In his post on X, Modi said, "Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts."

"Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India," the prime minister said.

In his remarks on Saturday, Nadda said, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis."

"I also acknowledge the tireless efforts of the Health Ministry's dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis," Nadda said.

Tuberculosis infected 8 million people last year, the most WHO has ever tracked

More than 8 million people were diagnosed with tuberculosis last year, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday, the highest number recorded since the UN health agency began keeping track.

Related Stories
What are the impacts of Tuberculosis on fertility? Know from expert

What are the impacts of Tuberculosis on fertility? Know from expert

Mizoram records 108 Tuberculosis deaths in 2023 amid rising concerns

Mizoram records 108 Tuberculosis deaths in 2023 amid rising concerns

Experts developing immune-enhancing therapies to treat TB: Study

Experts developing immune-enhancing therapies to treat TB: Study

Tuberculosis returns as world’s top infectious disease killer after COVID-19: WHO

Tuberculosis returns as world’s top infectious disease killer after COVID-19: WHO

About 1.25 million people died of TB last year, the new report said, adding that TB likely returned to being the world's top infectious disease killer after being replaced by COVID-19 during the pandemic. The deaths are almost double the number of people killed by HIV in 2023.

WHO said TB continues to mostly affect people in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Western Pacific; India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Pakistan account for more than half of the world's cases.

“The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage, when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it and treat it,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

TB deaths continue to fall globally, however, and the number of people being newly infected is beginning to stabilise. The agency noted that of the 400,000 people estimated to have drug-resistant TB last year, fewer than half were diagnosed and treated.

Advocacy groups, including Doctors Without Borders, have long called for the US company Cepheid, which produces TB tests used in poorer countries, to make them available for USD 5 per test to increase availability. Earlier this month, Doctors Without Borders and 150 global health partners sent Cepheid an open letter calling on them to “prioritise people's lives” and to urgently help make TB testing more widespread globally.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement