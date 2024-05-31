PM Modi takes stock of situation in cyclone-hit states, assures all possible help from Centre

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Central government has assured all possible support to the states which have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there. Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected."

In Bengal, several coastal areas of the district, including Kakdwip, Namkhana and Frazergunj, have reportedly suffered large-scale damage to properties and farmlands in the aftermath of the severe cyclone.

According to some initial estimates, nearly 15,000 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, mostly in the southern coastal areas of West Bengal, were affected by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Rescue and evacuation operations are underway after massive flooding in several parts of Imphal following the incessant rainfall.

In view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government on Thursday declared public holidays for all state offices for May 30 and 31. Meanwhile, citizens were urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency, according to a government directive.

Departments responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services, such as home, police, relief and disaster management, power, health and family welfare, district administration, and water resources, will continue to operate, it added.