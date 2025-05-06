PM Modi's strong message to Pakistan: 'India's water will be used only in India's interests' After the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, PM Modi said earlier the water which rightfully belonged to India went outside the country, but it will now flow for India's benefit and will be utilised for the country.

In a strong message to Pakistan after suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's water will be used only in India's interests. He said earlier even the water which rightfully belonged to India went outside the country but it will now flow for India's benefit and will be utilised for the country.

"Earlier, even the water which rightfully belonged to India was going outside the country. Now India's water will flow for the country's interest and will be useful for it," he said in an apparent reference to India putting Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as part of countermeasures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

While addressing the ABP Network's 'India@2047' Summit, PM Modi asserted that for taking big decisions and achieving objectives, it is important to give primacy to national interest and believe in the country's capability.

“A discussion is going on in media over water issue (referring to Indus-Water Treaty)… ‘Bharat ke haq ka paani, Bharat ke haq mein bahega.” he said.

PM Modi says India moving from GDP to GEP

PM Modi said that when people look at the country now, they can proudly say "democracy can deliver", and stressed that the government was moving from GDP-centric approach to progress based on Gross Empowerment of People (GEP).

While speaking about the work done on the interlinking of rivers, PM Modi stated that water is a topic of intense discussion in the media lately.

Here’s what PM Modi said on Waqf law

Referring to the new Waqf law, Modi said the need for reforming the law was being felt for decades, but to satisfy a votebank even this noble work was defamed. "Now the amendments have been made which in the real sense will help poor Muslim mothers and sisters and poor Pasmanda Muslims," he said.

PM Modi in his address said the biggest dream of this changing India is to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. "The country has the capabilities, resources and the willpower for it," he said.

Speaking about the finalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement, PM Modi said it is a historic day as this pact between two big and open market economies will mark a new chapter in the development of the two countries. "This will boost economic activity in India and will open new ways and opportunities for Indian businesses and MSMEs," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said India is not only carrying out reforms, but by actively engaging with the world, it is also making itself a vibrant trade and commerce hub. "For taking big decisions and achieving objectives, it is important to give primacy to national interest and believe in the capability of the country," he said.