PM Modi's leadership drives BJP's victory in Haryana - a win for constitution, says Chirag Paswan

In a recent interview with ANI, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, attributed the decisive victories of the BJP in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that the outcome in Haryana signifies a triumph for farmers, youth, soldiers, and the Constitution itself.

Paswan stated, "The election results have addressed all the concerns raised by the opposition. I commend PM Modi for guiding the BJP to success in Haryana, even amidst challenging circumstances. This victory reflects the support of the farmers, youth, and soldiers, and is a strong affirmation of the Constitution."

He remarked that the electoral results serve as a response to ongoing criticisms from opposition parties regarding the NDA's policies, particularly on reservation and constitutional matters. "This outcome shows that the people of Haryana have chosen the BJP, despite the odds," Paswan added.

The Minister further praised the Prime Minister's leadership and the strategic efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, asserting that their contributions were pivotal to this electoral success. He underscored that this victory reinforces democracy and counters misinformation related to reservation policies and the rights of Scheduled Castes.

Addressing Congress's claims of EVM tampering in response to their defeat, Paswan criticized the party's stance. He pointed out that such allegations only surface when results are unfavourable. "When Congress wins, everything is fine, but when they lose, they blame the system. This mentality is flawed. Until Congress acknowledges its losses and conducts a thorough introspection, these electoral defeats will persist," he concluded.

The BJP's success in Haryana marks a significant political moment, reflecting the party's resilience and the continued support of its constituents amid various challenges.

(Inputs from ANI)